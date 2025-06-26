Pentagon Reporter Speaks on the Importance of a Local Press at League’s Annual Meeting

J.J. GREEN (Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—J.J. Green, the national security correspondent for radio station WTOP in Washington, D.C., was the guest speaker at the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area’s annual meeting on Thursday, June 5.

Green, who focuses on the Pentagon and reports on international security, terrorism, and cyber developments, spoke via Zoom to LWV members and guests. He outlined his concerns about the current state of our country, focusing on the importance of journalism to democracy.

“Because at the end of the day, journalism isn’t about journalists,” he said. “It’s about the people who practice it. It’s about creating the kind of informed public that democracy depends on, especially now, in America.”

He noted that the League of Women Voters is an important part of creating an informed public.

“That’s why I am here with you, tonight. Because the League of Women Voters is more than just a civic organization.” he said. “You are part of the solution, because you are part of the fabric of America. You are defenders of democracy not in theory, but in practice.”

Green also highlighted the vital role of local newspapers. He emphasized that protecting journalism is not something that happens far away from small communities, noting that, “The real collapse of democracy begins quietly in your county, in your schools. Local governments make decisions that affect daily life. When the local paper disappears, no one knows how public money is spent. When meetings go unattended, officials are emboldened. When we stop asking questions, power goes unchecked. Defending democracy starts at home.”

Green outlined five action steps for LWV and community members to assure that democracy: track press freedom locally; engage with journalists; use the league’s influence by writing op-eds, speaking up for transparency and truth; protect public records and open meetings; and partner with educators.

“J.J. emphasized the crucial role of a free press in the preservation of our democracy,” said Christina Bourgeois, co-president of the LWV of Cooperstown. “He reminded us that our democracy begins with each one of us, in our own communities and through our individual civic responsibility. Our league tries to do just that. We have an active government Observer Corps and we regularly write letters to the editor and op-ed pieces for local papers.”

Following Green’s presentation, league members elected Hudi Polodsky to serve as co-president and Kristin Pullyblank as treasurer. Roe DiBona, Martha Membrino, Tracy Roberts, Gretchen Sorin and Laura Tansey Wetzel were also elected to the board. Sorin and DiBona will be heading up the league’s youth program, which will include civic education.

J.J. Green hosts the weekly podcast “Target USA” (https://targetusapodcast.com/episode/) which examines the threats facing the U.S., and the weekly broadcast program, “The Hunt,” which tracks emerging terror threats. His latest articles are available on the WTOP website (https://wtop.com/author/j-j-green/).