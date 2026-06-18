People in the News: June 18, 2026

SWAYER TAKES TOP MCS SPOT: Morris Central School has named Carter Harrison Swayer, son of John and Karen Swayer of Morris, as the valedictorian of the Class of 2026. A standout student‑athlete, Carter earned All‑State honors twice in basketball, was a three‑time Tri‑Valley League All‑Star in soccer and received a Section IV All‑Star designation in track. This winter, he surpassed 1,000 varsity basketball points and set a school record for three‑pointers in a single game. He also served as captain of both the soccer and basketball teams from 2024-2026 and received the Section IV Character Counts Recognition Award. Carter has been active in leadership and service, serving as a three‑year member and two‑year treasurer of the National Honor Society, treasurer of the Golf Club, and class treasurer. He previously played trumpet in the concert, marching, and jazz bands, participated in Calcio Soccer and travel basketball, volunteered as an acolyte at the Morris Methodist Church, assisted the local Rotary chapter, and competed on the MCS Envirothon team. He has also worked summers with Morris Tent Rentals. Academically, Carter has earned multiple honors, including the Katharine Smith Principal’s Award of Excellence, the Harris Crandall Memorial Math Award, and top scores on the U.S. history and chemistry Regents exams. A strong mathematician, he plans to attend St. John Fisher University in Rochester this fall to major in finance, with the goal of becoming an actuary.

CORNELIA AWARDED: Kyra F. Cornelia of Cherry Valley was named Faculty Scholar in Art during the Hartwick College Honors Convocation on April 29. The distinction is awarded to rising seniors who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, leadership and mastery within their discipline. Cornelia also received the Kay WalkingStick Award, established in honor of the renowned Cherokee artist, recognizing a student whose work shows outstanding accomplishment in painting. In addition, she earned the Semenenko Clark Award for Outstanding Junior Art History Paper, which supports excellence in the Department of Art and Art History.

BAILEY WINS GRATZ PRIZE: During its annual Honors Convocation on April 29, Hartwick College recognized outstanding academic achievement across its programs. Lennon Bailey of Oneonta was honored with the Joan B. Gratz Prize in English, awarded to a rising junior majoring in English whose strong academic record and enthusiasm for literature indicate promise for graduate study and a future career as an exceptional English teacher. The prize commemorates Joan B. Gratz, a senior professor of English at Hartwick, and her 32 years of dedicated teaching.