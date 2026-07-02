News Briefs: July 2, 2026

Meet, Greet Highlights Opera

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will hold its next community meet-and-greet at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. The event is intended to welcome new community members, share resources and build connections. All are welcome. This month’s gathering will highlight The Glimmerglass Festival, featuring refreshments from the Guild, a presentation by Festival Director Rob Ainslie and a performance by singers from the Young American Artist program. The village’s America250 time capsule will be buried on July 7 to be opened on July 4, 2076.

Levkovich Starts Residency

UTICA—Internationally renowned Mohawk Valley-based representational painter Yulia Levkovich will spend the summer in focused creative development as an artist-in-residence at the Horned Dorset Colony in Leonardsville from July 7 through August 4. The residency follows a busy year teaching at Munson Community Education, Pratt Munson, Hamilton College and Notre Dame Elementary. Her painting “Turning Inward” will be displayed in the Cooperstown Art Association’s National Juried Exhibition from July 11 to August 14.

Juried Art Exhibition To Open

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association’s 91st Annual National Juried Art Exhibition will open with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 10. The reception will feature refreshments from Brimstone Bakery in Sharon Springs and live music by Duopoly. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m., as will the 2026 CAA Art Scholarship awards. The exhibition will be on display through August 14.

Kids Creativity Camp Returns

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association’s Kids Creativity Camp with instructor Lexi LeRoux will be held from 1-3 p.m. on July 20-24. Children ages 6-14 will explore a different hands-on art activity each day. Registration is $30.00 per day or $145.00 for the week for CAA members and $35.00 per day or $170.00 for the week for non-members. Contact (607) 547-9777 or gallery@cooperstownart.com by July 17 to sign up.

Theology Classes Offered

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s 35th Annual Summer Institute of Theology will return for the week of July 12-17. It features daily worship and 2.5-hour classes offered Monday through Thursday mornings and Monday through Friday afternoons. Students may drop in for a single session, choose overnight housing or register as residents or commuters, and have full access to campus amenities. A full brochure with registration information is available at drive.google.com/file/d/1yZCatB50Pv7R8l3QuhxCXd6MFbAGFOtR/view.

Gas Prices Hit Four-month Low

UTICA—The average price of gasoline in New York State slid 12 cents to $4.23 per gallon over the week ending Monday, June 29, AAA Northeast announced. Last week, crude oil prices fell to the low $70.00 range on news of a tentative peace agreement between the U.S, Iran and Israel, their lowest level in the four months since the conflict began. Domestic supplies of crude oil and gasoline have hit record low levels as American reserves are exported to nations more directly impacted by the blockade and compounding supply chain bottlenecks. Crude stockpiles in the U.S. fell by more than 15 million barrels to 743 million last week, their lowest level since 1985. Crude exports have averaged nearly 5 million barrels per day for the last four weeks, about 25 percent higher than the comparable figures from last year. Domestic gasoline refineries are running at a high level, but gas inventories remain about five percent below the five-year average. New York’s price is 45 cents lower than last month and 90 cents higher than this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

NY Seeks To Aid Beekeepers

ALBANY—In conjunction with National Pollinator Week, New York State Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets Richard A. Ball highlighted the state’s efforts to support pollinator populations. These species contribute to an estimated $469 million in crop production statewide. Beekeepers are urged to join the New York State Grown and Certified Program and the Beekeeper Registration Program to access resources and help the state continue to support honey producers. For more information, visit certified.ny.gov/honey.

‘Quiet Concert’ Set for July 4

SALT SPRINGVILLE—Oneonta’s Catskill Conservatory will present the 29th annual “Quiet Concert for the Fourth” and potluck supper at the Windfall Dutch Barn in Salt Springville on Saturday, July 4. The concert begins at 4 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass. The event is free and open to the public with no reservations required. Contact (607) 263-5230 or visit windfalldutchbarn.com for more information.

OLA Establishes Lake Pledge

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego Lake Association established a Lake Protection Pledge for watershed community members to help preserve the lake for future generations. Residents and lake users are encouraged to sign the pledge at otsegolakeassociation.org and make simple lifestyle changes to dispose of waste properly, avoid certain chemicals, and conserve water.

Mill To Celebrate July 4th

EAST MEREDITH—Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith, will hold its Fourth of July celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. In addition to tours of the ice house and 100-year-old Fitz overshot waterwheel, there will be handmade vanilla ice cream and a Learning Lab with activities for children. Lunch will be available for purchase from Helen’s Little Kitchen food truck and the Catskill Gamblers will perform live music from 1-3 p.m. For more information, visit hanfordmills.org.

State Announces Farm Grants

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York Farm Viability Institute announced $1.36 million in new research and development grants through the New York State Grown and Certified Program. This is the first time that program funds have been specifically earmarked for research as a path to improved productivity and viability for New York producers. A free webinar on the application process will be offered from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. For more information or to apply, visit nyfvi.org/grant-programs/producer-grants/nys-grown-certified-research-and-development-grant/gcrd-2026/

Ace Stores Donate Box Fans

COOPERSTOWN—Over the past several weeks, Westlake Ace Hardware customers in Delhi, Cooperstown and Walton rounded up their purchases to support the Salvation Army’s annual Box Fan Drive for neighbors in need during the summer months. This year’s donations added up to purchase 92 fans, which the Salvation Army will pick up after press time on Tuesday, June 30.

Blood Drives Scheduled

COOPERSTOWN—The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bassett Hall Auditorium, 31 Beaver Street in Cooperstown, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. Another will be held in Conference Room 1 at FoxCare Center in Oneonta from 12-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. Walk-ins are welcome; appointments may be made by calling 1-800-733-2767, visiting redcrossblood.org or by using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App. Donors who give by July 12 will receive a limited edition Red Cross/Looney Tunes collaboration T-shirt.

Camp Registration To Close

WALTON—Helios Care will run its popular Camp Forget-Me-Not one-day grief counseling camp for children from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Townsend Elementary School, 42-66 North Street in Walton, on Thursday, July 23. Led by experienced Helios Care professionals, the free camp provides a safe, welcoming environment for children ages 6-18 who have lost a loved one to connect with peers, express their feelings and learn healthy coping strategies. Registration is required at helioscare.org/support-for-families/kids-camp/ or by calling (607) 432-5525 mo later than Thursday, July 16.

Gatehouse Exhibit Opens Fri.

MORRIS—The Gatehouse Coffee Shop and Mercantile, 129 Main Street in Morris, will open its “Call and Response” exhibition of intaglio prints by Oneonta artist Rhea Nowak at a reception from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Guests are invited to explore the display and meet the artist. For more information, visit thegatehouseny.com.

Sanctuary To Be Surveyed

SPRINGFIELD—Leatherstocking Botanical Society’s Dr. Donna Vogler will conduct a botanical survey of Goodyear Swamp Sanctuary, located behind The Glimmerglass Festival at 7300 State Highway 80, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. Volunteers should bring water, bug spray, sunscreen, and a lunch, and meet in the opera parking lot on the west side of the road. For more information, contact ctedesco1026@gmail.com.

Marker To Be Dedicated

MILFORD—The Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society and Leatherstocking Chapter NRHS will dedicate a Pomeroy Historical Marker honoring the 1876 Milford Depot at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. Located at 136 East Main Street in Milford, the ceremony will also honor the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and 27 years of operations on the all-volunteer Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Train Ride.