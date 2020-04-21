By: Jim Kevlin  04/21/2020  4:41 pm
Perfectly Safe! 3 statues don face masks

Perfectly Safe!

Cooperstown’s most eminent citizens are joining the fight to contain the coronavirus. All three, from left, the Doughboy at the bottom of Pine Boulevard, James Fenimore Cooper in Cooper Park, and the Indian Hunter in Lakefront part have donned face masks, no doubt out of consideration of their fellow citizens. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

