Letter from Melissa Rae Sanger

PETA: Bring Your Dogs Inside

A life threatening winter storm just barrelled through more than 40 states, bringing heavy snow, crippling ice and brutally cold temperatures. As people brace for the impact of such storms, we must remember to look after dogs left chained or penned outdoors.

In weather like this, outdoor dogs die. Their water freezes solid. Their food becomes inedible. Their paws crack open and bleed from standing on frozen ground. Chains ice over or pin them in place, preventing them from reaching even the flimsy “shelters” many rely on. And when temperatures plummet this low, even the best doghouse is nothing more than a box in a freezer.

The only way to keep dogs alive in storms like this is to bring them indoors. If you can’t do that, please contact animal control or a local shelter immediately—someone will help. Leaving a dog outside to freeze is not only cruel, but also illegal, and people are prosecuted for it every year.

And if you see a dog left outside in dangerous weather, don’t walk away. Take a photo, record the location and call the police. If possible, stay until help arrives. Your call may be the only chance that animal has.

Melissa Rae Sanger, LVT
The PETA Foundation

