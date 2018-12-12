Pete Approbato, 62, Unadilla; Mechanic, Bookkeeper at R.C. Sales & Service

UNADILLA – Peter Francis “Pete” Approbato, 62, a mechanic and bookkeeper at R.C. Sales & Service, his family business, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1956 in Brooklyn,. He lived in New Jersey and graduated from Lenape Regional High School.

He moved to Sidney and worked at the Unadilla Restaurant as a cook, before joining the auto sales and service company.

Pete was an avid dog lover and is survived by his beloved dog, Diesel.

He is also survived by his son, Eric Approbato and his wife, Sara; two sisters, Josephine Cuozzo and Sara Husta; two brothers: Joseph Approbato and Thomas Approbato, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Phyllis Approbato; sister Marion Approbato; brother-in-law Ralph Cuozzo, Sr. and sister-in-law Irene Approbato.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney. Burial will take place at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Share condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.