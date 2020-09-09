Pierre Weidemann, 57; Pursued Interests In Film, Theater, Art

COOPERSTOWN – Pierre Bernard Weidemann, a beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home in Schuyler Lake. He was 57.

Born Dec. 11, 1962, in Montreal, Canada, Pierre was the son of Marie Andrée Trempe Weidemann and the late Manfred Bernard Weidemann, a photographer and long-time owner of Pioneer Photo in Cooperstown. Pierre grew up in Newfoundland, N.J. and graduated from West Milford High School in 1980.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Pierre worked most of his life as a freelance photographer and film producer. He excelled in digital media.

For many years, Pierre lived in southern California, where he worked as an assistant producer on an extensive list of Hollywood films, including “The Mask of Zorro” and “Collateral Damage”. After moving to the Cooperstown area for a brief time after his father’s passing, Pierre moved to New Jersey and lived in various places throughout Hudson County, including Weehawken and Union City. He resided many years in Hoboken. In 2010, he was the producer of Algonquin Theater Productions’ musical comedy “National Pastime,” performed in the Grandstand Theater at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

A project dear to Pierre during his time in Hoboken was “State of Grace,” a collection of oil paintings depicting the lives of burn victims by New York-area artist Doug Auld. Pierre worked with Auld to help illustrate those who have suffered significant burn injuries and help redefine society’s standards of beauty.

Pierre had more recently moved back to the Cooperstown area and for a time worked at the Cooperstown Beverage Exchange. He was currently working in digital media for the Bassett Healthcare Network.

Pierre was a hardworking and creative man. He was self-taught, learning his trade by experience. He had a warm presence in any room and couldn’t be ignored. He was interested in people around him, unafraid to strike up conversation on a litany of topics if only to fuel his curiosity. A family prankster, jokes were his currency – his humor will be missed by his family, more than ever in the weeks following his passing. He enjoyed working on both professional and domestic projects, recently building beautiful garden beds for his mother. He enjoyed rock climbing, music (especially The Beatles) and had watched just about every movie ever made – his favorite likely the original “Blade Runner.”

Pierre is survived by his mother, Andrée Weidemann of Schuyler Lake; his sister, Carina Franck and her husband, Patrick, of Cooperstown; a nephew, Thomas Franck of New York City; and a niece, Katie Franck of Cooperstown. He is further survived by one cousin, Andrew Ruch of Munich, Germany, and the deWaal family – friends as close as family, who knew him since childhood. The Weidemann family is grateful to one of Pierre’s best friends, Mark Elliott, who contributed to his obituary.

He was preceded in death by his father, Manfred, who died Dec. 23, 2004, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

In consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a gathering in memory of Pierre will be held at a later time. For now, please remember the times you spent with Pierre, smile, and know that he is at peace.

One way to remember and honor Pierre would be to make someone laugh today.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.