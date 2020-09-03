Pioneer Patio, The Henricis, The Havliks Win Top Prizes In ’20 Beautification Contest

Clark Foundation Continues 60-Year Tradition

COOPERSTOWN – Clark Foundation President Jane Forbes Clark today announced the winners of its 2020 Cooperstown Beautification Contest, including three first-place winners:

Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting: Pioneer Patio, Richard and Kathryn Busse, 46 Pioneer St. JUDGES’ COMMENTS: An impressive multi-level floral display utilizing a wide variety of plant material. A lot of work, obviously a labor of love.

Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property, As Seen From the Street: Peter and Judith Henrici, 92 ½ Pioneer St. JUDGES' COMMENTS: Not your typical front lawn, an interesting and varied front display, utilizing a wide variety of plant material.

Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets: Richard and Barbara Havlik, 94 Fair St. JUDGES' COMMENTS: Three full stories of colorful window boxes make extra steps and lots of work to maintain this display. Well done!

In each category, there is a $1,000 award for first place; $750 for second place; $500 for third place, and $400 for honorable mention.

Miss Clark recounted that her grandmother, Susan Vanderpoel Clark, founded the Cooperstown Beautification Contest more than 60 years ago “to recognize the tremendous time and effort so many of our residents take to make our village look welcoming and beautiful. She would be so happy that this wonderful tradition continues to make our Village even more special.”

This year’s Beautification Contest judges were Ron and Carole Bayzon, from Richfield Springs. Both Ron and Carole are graduates of the University of Rhode Island with degrees in Horticulture and Education. Ron is a professor emeritus from SUNY Cobleskill, where he taught for 37 years in Soil Science and Outdoor Recreational Management. Carole was a special education teacher of Horticulture in the State of Maryland. Both have been greenhouse growers for more than 40 years, and currently own and operate the Mercantile Greenhouse in the Richfield Springs area.

Other winners are:

CATEGORY I: Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting.

Second: Inn at Cooperstown, Marc and Sherrie Kingsley, 16 Chestnut St. JUDGES’ COMMENTS: A classic display for a classic building. Both well cared for!!

Third: Bank of Cooperstown, Scott White, 73 Chestnut St. JUDGES’ COMMENTS: An eye-catching mass Begonia planting greets visitors as they enter the village.

HONORABLE MENTION:

First: Tin Bin Alley, Michael and Lori Fink, 114 Main St.

Second: Doubleday Café, Tim Searles and Barb Bolinger, 93 Main St.

Third: SEFCU, 169 Main St.

CATEGORY II: Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property, As Seen From the Street.

Second: Martin and Margaret Tillapaugh, 24 Pioneer St. JUDGES’ COMMENTS: As classic and nice as the front planting is, the side garden invites you to come in and refresh from the rigors of daily life.

Third: Drs. Jose Raul Monzon and Bridget O’Mara, 108 Pioneer St. JUDGES’ COMMENTS: An eye-catching garden, full of colorful plant material, perfectly choreographed with a colorful house.

HONORABLE MENTION:

First: Charles and Ursula Hage, 73 Pioneer St.

Second: Carol Taylor, One Westridge St.

Third: Rita Myers, 82 Grove St.

CATEGORY III: Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box of Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets.

Second: White House Inn, Ed and Marjorie Landers, 46 Chestnut St. JUDGES’ COMMENTS: The bright red color of these boxes creates a showy display.

THIRD : Timothy Johnson, 203 Main St., JUDGES COMMENTS: The handsome window boxes and baskets create an appealing and restful setting.

HONORABLE MENTION:

First: Railroad Inn, 28 Railroad Ave., Perry Ferrara

Second: Hotel Pratt, 50 Pioneer St., Charles Dimick

Third: Dr. Roger and Carla MacMillan, 12 Main St., Cooperstown