Pit Run Goes Virtual, Adds 100K Challenge

ONEONTA – This year, Sid Parisian says, any day in October can be Race Day.

The 27th annual Pit Run, known as “The Best Day in Oneonta,” has gone virtual, allowing racers to run the 5 or 10K any day in October, along any course of their choosing.

“When we first started talking about this year’s race, we were hoping everything would have calmed down,” he said. “But it’s not safe, so holding it virtually will allow people to continue their streak, or get new people involved.”

The race commemorates Ricky J. “Pit” Parisian, the State Police Investigator who was killed in 1994 as he tried to stop a robbery.

New this year is the 100K challenge, where racers can collect their daily runs throughout the month to total 100K, or 62 miles. “You can collect your 10K practice days, or you can walk two miles a day and still complete the 100K,” he said. “We ever have a team race, where everyone can pool their miles to reach 100K”

Registrations are now open, and all registrants get a t-shirt or sweatshirt, and a virtual bib number.