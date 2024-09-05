Plaide Palette is located at 45 Main Street in Cherry Valley. (Photo provided)

BUSINESS PROFILE

Plaide Palette: Little Shop of Curiosities



CHERRY VALLEY—Welcome to the world of Plaide Palette, a little shop of Celtic wonders, unusual finds and metaphysical delights.

“We have a wonderful selection of Irish and Scottish wool sweaters, capes and scarves, as well as a vast assortment of tea from around the world,” said owner Susan Murray-Miller. “Plus items for health, wellness, and spirituality, spirit balls, friendship hearts, lots of incense and jewelry, crystal and smudge kits, peace flags, and many more unusual finds.”

Plaide Palette stocks local honey and maple syrup as well, along with hand-thrown pottery.

“Pendulums—we’ve got them and we’ll show you how to use them. Also dowsing rods and supplies,” Murray-Miller added.

Questions about rocks, crystals or minerals? Ask Sue, who is also known as the “rock maven.”

“If I don’t know the answer, my quirky rock maven friends do. One way or another, we’ll find the answer for you,” Murray-Miller said.

Susan Murray-Miller, historian for the Town of Cherry Valley, is a local author, historian, dowser, spirit communicator and photographer. She has owned Plaide Palette for more than 40 years and has been in the spirit and dowsing business for over five decades.

Known for its Celtic goods, the Plaide Palette also carries a variety of metaphysical supplies. (Photo provided)

Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8, Plaide Palette will be among the many shops and venues to take part in the annual Cherry Valley Open House. Murray-Miller describes this pre-holiday experience as “no rush, no frills—just enjoyable browsing and grazing.”

Plaide Palette will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week December 1-24. Regular hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, contact Murray-Miller at ghostlady607@gmail.com.

Plaide Palette is located at 45 Main Street in Cherry Valley. Kids are always welcome, and the tea pot is always on.