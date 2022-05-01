Plan your veggie garden!

It’s a sure sign of spring when it’s time to think about your vegetable garden for the year.

Do you struggle planning out your vegetable garden? Do your vegetable garden yields seem to decrease every year and you would like to know why? Join Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties Tuesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. for Starting a Vegetable Garden.

Master the essentials of starting your very own vegetable garden this season. Agriculture and Horticulture Educator Jessica Holmes will discuss topics such as pH and soil needs, planning and spacing in the garden, starting seeds, buying transplants, crop rotation, and more.

For more information or to register, visit https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Vegetablegarden_243 or contact Jessica Holmes at jmh452@cornell.edu / 518-234-4303 ext.119.