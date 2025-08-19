In Memoriam

Anne Dewell

1943-2025

Anne Dewell

COOPERSTOWN—Anne Dewell, 82, of Cooperstown, New York passed away peacefully on August 12 at her home on Fish Road, surrounded by beloved friends, family and flower gardens. Her husband, Robert, was by her side.

Anne was born May 27, 1943 at The Princeton Hospital in Princeton, New Jersey, daughter of Gerhard and Erna (Koestler) Fankhauser.

She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. She grew up in Princeton, graduated from Princeton High School, and earned a degree in French from Wheaton College before teaching high-school French. Later, she completed a master’s degree in psychology at Antioch College and served as a clinical psychologist at Bassett Hospital. She cared deeply for her patients and was held dear in return.

Nature was important to Anne, and she could be found working frequently in her flower gardens. The family cabin, at the foot of the Catskills in West Durham, New York, provided sanctuary and space for reflection. Honoring her wishes, Anne’s ashes will be placed there, uniting her with the resting place of treasured family members.

Music and close friends were vitally important to her, and she cherished her weekly choral gatherings in Oneonta, and time spent at the First Presbyterian Church in Cooperstown with her knitting group. Above all, Anne and Robert were devoted to each other. They built a beautiful life and love that spanned decades.

Anne is predeceased by her brother, David Fankhauser, and in addition to her husband is survived by her daughter, Karin Finlay, of Jackson, Wyoming; grandchildren R.J. Finlay, Maggie Finlay, Morgan Finlay, Christa Finlay; son Mike Kohler (Heidi) of Wilson, Wyoming; grandchildren Leo Kohler and Benjamin Kohler; and nephews Seth Fankhauser of Houston, Texas and Jared Fankhauser of New York, New York.

She is additionally survived by stepson Scott Dewell (Esther Song) of Belmont, California, and grandchildren Cailin Dewell and Weston Dewell.

The family would especially like to thank the devoted work of her hospice caretakers, her nurse Jean Bohm, the staff of the Bassett Cancer Institute, and her oncologist, Dr. Anush Patel.

Services will be private. The family suggests any donations can be made to your local chapter of the SPCA.