Exhibit at past Festival of Lights

Hill City Celebrations, formerly First Night Oneonta, is partnering with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in the planning of this year’s Festival of Lights.

Volunteers are needed in the following areas: builders; designers; display workers; traffic flow; parking; vendor assistance teams; and more.

If you can help, or for more information, e-mail kvanzandt@otsegocc.com or call 607-432-4500.