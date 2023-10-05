Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Hudi Podolsky

No Excuse for No Debate

How can voters make informed choices if candidates refuse to debate? The League of Women Voters has long been trusted to take a completely non-partisan approach to hosting debates. We provide a neutral forum, with the rules clearly specified in advance to minimize any partisan activity by the audience to ensure that all candidates are fairly heard. Under the rigorously fair conditions we enforce at debates, we cannot see any legitimate reason for candidates to be unwilling to join their opponents and face voters together.

And yet, this year, of the eight candidates we have invited to debates, three have refused to take the opportunity to inform voters of their positions and qualifications. We believe their choice hurts our democracy. Because we will only hold a public session if at least two candidates for an office agree to participate, we will not be able to hold a debate on the important county clerk position, where Jennifer Basile has refused our invitation. We will not be able to hold a debate for the position of Hartwick supervisor, where Robert O’Brien was unwilling to join his opponent in debate. Voters will hear from only three of the four candidates running for Hartwick Town Council, as Bryan LoRusso has refused to participate.

The League of Women Voters is committed to doing what we can to reduce the intense partisanship and polarization that erodes the strength of our community. We all need candidates to support this effort by participating in civil debate in front of voters, modeling respectful disagreement and helping voters make choices based on real information rather than just party affiliation. We are deeply disappointed that so many of the candidates we invited will not support this effort. We are making this information public so that voters will know that the League has tried to provide a neutral forum for debate, and so that candidates for office will consider their obligation to participate fully in the education of voters.

The candidates who refused our invitations had their own reasons, but there is no excuse.

Hudi Podolsky
Chair, Voter Service Committee
League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Pokorny: Basile Best for Clerk Position

I am writing this endorsement letter to express my strong belief that the position of Otsego County clerk should be filled by the most qualified candidate through the democratic process of voting. Although my personal opinion is that the county clerk role should be an appointed position, I understand that the current system involves electing individuals to this important position.…

Basile, Benton Open Up About Themselves, Co. Clerk Position

Otsego County clerk candidates Jennifer Basile (REP,CON) and MacGuire Benton (DEM, CSE) answer 10 questions about why they are seeking the role, their qualifications, and their thoughts on the job and its responsibilities.…

Zeh: Basile is Right Candidate for Job

I am writing to express my opinion on the upcoming Otsego County clerk election. It is imperative that the right candidate be chosen for the position to ensure that the clerk’s office and DMV are managed effectively. In this regard, I strongly believe that Jennifer Basile is the right candidate for the job.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE