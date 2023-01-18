Polar Bear Jump to Return in February

GOODYEAR LAKE

The Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump will return at 12:30 p.m. on February 18 this year for the first time since 2020. After participants take a plunge into Goodyear Lake in this, the 25th year of the event, an awards ceremony will take place in the Oneonta Elks Club, 84 Chestnut Street, Oneonta at 6:30 p.m. In preparation for the event, participants will raise money on an individual basis, though there will be an auction and raffles at Milford Central School on January 29 at 12:30 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s jump will benefit Clara Baker, Joshua Byma, Frankie Castardi, Braydon Decker, Hopeful Hearts, Kieara Hoyt, Troy Lutz and Waylon Snellbaker. For more information, visit pbjump.com or contact Brenda or Jamie Waters at (607) 286-7101.