Police: Man Choked Woman, Tried To Burn House Down

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County Sheriffs arrested a New Lisbon man after he allegedly choked a female victim and attempted to set her house on fire, according to Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr.

Joshua Donnelly, 32, New Lisbon, was arrested following a domestic dispute where he allegedly choked a woman in her home. “He crumpled up paper all over the house and tried to light it on fire,” said Devlin. “She put out the fire before it had the chance to burn and fled the scene.”

Donnelly was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Arson, fifth degree. An order of protection was issued for the victim, and Donnelly was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of New Lisbon Court.