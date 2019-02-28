Police: Man Ordered Dog To Attack Troopers

Police: Man Ordered Dog

To Attack State Troopers

LAURENS – State police arrested a man that allegedly ordered his dog to attack troopers while they were investigating a physical dispute.

George B. Odbert III, 32, was allegedly involved in a physical dispute with a victim on County Road 12 in Laurens,. During the investigation, the victim told troopers that they had sprayed Odbert with pepper spray and was able to leave the residence and declined to prosecute.

However in the course of the investigation, Odbert allegedly became disorderly with the troopers and refused to comply with any verbal commands. A trooper attempted to escort Odbert away from the victim when Odbert slammed a door on the trooper. The trooper attempted to restrain Odbert, but he allegedly gave physical resistance, then allegedly instructed his large dog to attack troopers. He was pepper sprayed by a trooper and ultimately arrested.

He was charged with three counts of Menacing in the third degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration, all misdemeanors. Though the victim declined prosecution, Odbert was arraigned in the town of Hartwick Court and remanded to the Otsego County Jail.