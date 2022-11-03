Political Candidates Speak Out: Backgrounds, Goals Explained – Otsego County Sheriff

Meet the Candidate for Otsego County Sheriff for Election Day, November 8, 2022

Publisher’s Note: We sent out an e-mail asking the candidates for the major political races next week to share information about themselves, so our readers can get to know them a little better. Every candidate had the opportunity to return their answers. We asked them:

A. Please tell us about yourself.

B. If you were elected to office, what are your top priorities and why?

We have run these answers over the last few weeks, in hopes this will help in your decision-making process on Tuesday, November 8. Please get out and vote!

Richard Devlin Jr., Republican party

RICHARD DEVLIN JR.—REP

Running for Otsego County Sheriff (unopposed)

I have over 33 years of law enforcement experience serving the United States Army, the City of Oneonta Police Department, and the last 29 years with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office. I served in the capacities of Deputy Sheriff, Investigator and Sergeant within the Sheriff’s Office before becoming your Sheriff.

As Sheriff, I have implemented various programs including the OffenderWatch® program to monitor sexual offenders; VINE, the Victim Notification program; Project ChildSafe, which provides free gun locks; and Operation SAFE CHILD. I worked closely with the Stock family to establish the Amy Stock STOP-DWI Memorial Trailer. I expanded our social media capabilities by starting a Facebook page with over 10,000 followers and TheSheriffApp, which keeps our citizens informed pushing needed information to the public.

My team and I have overseen multiple homicide investigations and have made arrests in some of the largest drug trafficking cases in the history of the County. We have worked hand in hand with the U.S. Secret Service for a presidential visit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on a multi-jurisdictional investigation and work closely with our state and local law enforcement and County Emergency Service organizations.

My wife, Laurie, and I have been married 38 years residing in the Town of Milford. I was involved with the Boy Scouts and Milford Fire Department/Emergency Squad for over 35 years serving my community.

There are more challenges ahead and more work to be done. I am ready to continue the job and serve the residents of Otsego County.