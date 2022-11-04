WHELAN: ‘I Want My Republican Party Back’

Letter from Mary Anne Whelan

To the Editor:

I am writing as a Registered Republican and in protest of Stefanik’s representation of our party. She is a person who consistently misrepresents herself, just as she does the results of the past Presidential election. This is a person who said that Pence, the honorable Vice-president during the Trump administration, did the wrong thing by certifying the clear results of the Electoral College and the popular vote. Which means that in her view he should have helped overthrow the lawful and constitutionally based process, to keep Trump in power.

This is a person who claims to be in favor of supporting Veterans and “the people,” but who VOTED AGAINST CAPPING INSULIN COSTS AND HELPING MOTHERS ON MEDICAID GET FORMULA FOR THEIR INFANTS.

She voted AGAINST: the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Older Workers Discrimination Act, the Violence Against Women Act, and the Labor, Health and Human Services and Educational Appropriations Act. She always votes for Big Business against environmental acts, like keeping dangerous chemicals out of our water, and has voted against Environmental Protection Funding. These things are a matter of record – look them up yourself, if you care. It is sad and pathetic that she sees herself entitled to say anything she thinks will help get herself elected, regardless of the factual truth or a moral obligation to base statements on facts.

This is a person who was kicked off the Board of the Harvard Institute of Politics at the Kennedy school of Government because, as Dean Elmendorf wrote, “ELISE HAS MADE PUBLIC ASSERTIONS ABOUT VOTER FRAUD IN NOVEMBER’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION THAT HAVE NO BASIS IN EVIDENCE, AND SHE HAS MADE PUBLIC STATEMENTS ABOUT COURT ACTIONS RELATED TO THE ELECTION THAT ARE INCORRECT…MOREOVER, THESE ASSERTIONS AND STATEMENTS DO NOT REFLECT POLICY DISAGREEMENTS BUT BEAR ON THE FOUNDATIONS OF THE ELECTORAL PROCESS THROUGH WHICH THIS COUNTRY’S LEADERS ARE CHOSEN.”

Stefanic is an insult to the Republican party and to her potential constituents: she will say anything she thinks you want to hear to get herself elected. What she thinks you want to hear is insulting to me and to you. She is uninformed and assumes we are too.

She is untruthful and dangerous and destructive to the Republican party and even to the principles on which our Country is based. The last thing our Congress needs is another Marjorie Taylor Greene. We should be insisting that Republicans are represented by people of honesty and the ability to think about and analyze issues, and genuine caring for the people represented, not the Stefanics of the party.

I want my Republican Party back and when it is, I might just vote that way. But not now. Castelli is an outstanding candidate and I will vote for him.

Mary Anne Whelan

Cooperstown, NY