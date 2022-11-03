Political Candidates Speak Out: Backgrounds, Goals Explained – State Senate, 51st District

Meet a Candidate for New York State Senate, 51st District, for Election Day, November 8, 2022

Peter Oberacker, Republican/Conservative parties

Running for State Senator, 51 District

A. After serving one term as State Senator, I am looking forward to continuing to represent the residents of the new 51st Senate District. My background as a small business owner, local elected official, and volunteer emergency first responder has helped me bring a unique perspective to the job and new views to Albany. During my first term, I have advocated for policies to expand broadband (and cellphone) access, support our struggling small businesses, end criminal-friendly policies like bail reform, assist our family farms, block out-of-control Albany spending, and end unnecessary government mandates. I have also stood up for our Second Amendment rights and will continue to push back against misguided laws that fail to improve safety and only target law-abiding citizens.

I have spent considerable time meeting with residents, elected officials, non-profit agencies, and business owners throughout my senate district to learn more about the needs and concerns of those I represent. I work for the people of the 51st Senate District and will always take that responsibility to heart.

Measures to make New York more affordable, create new opportunities, and ensure our citizens are safe top my agenda. These are the concerns I hear from people every day and they are my top priorities moving forward.

B. Rebuilding our economy, lowering taxes and making our streets safe will always top my priority list. Additionally, I am extremely concerned with out-of-control energy costs. We need a home heating tax credit providing direct relief and a diverse energy strategy promoting affordability and reliability.

More must be done regarding drug addiction. The rural regions I represent lack services and we are tragically losing too many people as a result.

Finally, as a member of the Education and Higher Education committees, I am focused on ensuring our next generation of leaders will have the resources needed to meet increasing challenges.