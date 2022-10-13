Political Candidates Speak Out: Backgrounds, Goals Explained

Meet the Candidates for

Member of Assembly, 122nd District

Publisher’s Note: Last week we sent out an e-mail asking the candidates for the major political races in November to share information about themselves, so our readers can get to know them a little better. We asked them:

A. Please tell us about yourself.

B. If you were elected to office, what are your top priorities and why?

We will run these answers over the next few weeks, in hopes this will help in your decision-making process on Tuesday, November 8. Please get out and vote!

Dan Butterman, DEM

Dan Butterman

A: I live in Oneonta with my wife, Ana Laura, and our three daughters. We have happily participated in many community organizations throughout the years, starting with the community bands—we are both musicians. Ana teaches music at Hartwick College and I work in claims at NYCM Insurance.

I was raised in a family business making candles, which my parents still do today. The business started in 1971 and, in its heyday, employed almost 80 people. It was a good place to work, and much of my goals and ideas about business development come from that experience. For the last 16 years, I have worked in insurance claims, starting with six years at GEICO and now 10 years at NYCM Insurance. I graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Music degree, and later from Southern Methodist University with a Master of Business Administration degree.

In Oneonta, in addition to playing with the community band, I have served on the boards for the Oneonta City Schools, Oneonta Town Planning Board, Oneonta Concert Association and Opportunities for Otsego. In 2017, I co-founded TEDxOneonta with the goal of bringing people and ideas today, and so far has it done just that with speakers from around the region and world sharing their ideas right here in Oneonta.

Our girls are the best part of my bio, and I am proud to seem engaged in the community, too. It is a family endeavor for us, and you are likely to see my girls with me at almost any community event I participate in.

B: My focus in the Assembly and public service is to get people back to Central New York. Our region lost people in the last census and we must turn that around. There is no single piece of legislation that can make that happen, but we need to make meaningful progress in several areas to improve our prospects of more people calling Central New York home. I will focus on affordable housing, energy, economic development, farming, infrastructure and education. You can find more details at my website buttermannforassembly.com or call 315-280-8441.

Colton Mennig, WRF

Colton Mennig

I was born and raised in Central New York, the son of working-class parents who took on multiple jobs to make ends meet. Growing up, I saw the struggles my family, friends and neighbors faced, struggles that I personally continue to face today as a working-class New Yorker. This has motivated me to get involved in finding solutions that improve the lives of everyday Central New Yorkers. I’ve worked with three United States Senators, a congressman, a federal agency, and two advocacy organizations to advocate for our communities. In these roles I worked directly in government oversight to ensure our government is effective and ethical, and advocated for comprehensive environmental protection reforms. I also worked to guarantee access to reproductive healthcare and to ensure our public schools had the resources they need to succeed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I stepped back into the world of education to help local public schools address staffing shortages. This experience has given me direct insight into how statewide policies effect the education students in Central New York receive. These experiences will allow me to get to work on day one to effectively advocate for our communities. I’m running because I understand the struggles working families are facing.

I’m running because our communities deserve an effective voice in Albany. I’m running because democracy matters. As your Assemblyman, I will be committed to listening to you and fighting for a better future for all of us every single day!

B: When elected, I will prioritize policies to deliver tax relief for working families, retirees, farmers, and small businesses to ensure Central New Yorkers can afford to survive and thrive in our communities. I will prioritize efforts to increase funding for local infrastructure and public schools. Our communities deserve to receive their fair share of funding to revitalize our downtowns, fix our roads, and ensure equity in our education system. I will also prioritize policies to protect our environment, like expanded renewable energy and public transportation programs. We must act now to protect our environment for future generations!

Brian Miller, REP, CON

Brian Miller

A: For the last six years I have been a member of the New York State Assembly, representing the 101st Assembly District, and I am currently running for the newly drawn 122nd.

Previous to my work in the Assembly, I spent over 36 years as a mechanical engineer. My time as an engineer truly solidified my foundation of thinking—analyzing problems, getting to the root of those problems, and coming up with viable solutions. That is something Albany has been missing for a long time and, as my experience during the last six years has taught me, it needs a lot more of.

I served eight years as the Bridgewater town supervisor and another 16 years as a member of the Oneida County Legislature. This experience has allowed me to understand how decisions made at the state level affect our local municipalities.

I have built a reputation over these last six years of being willing and able to work with both parties, putting partisan politics aside for the good of our communities and protecting our upstate values.

B: Some of my priorities when reelected include: fighting for our families; protecting our communities by repealing policies such as bail reform; removing burdens to job growth and small businesses; standing with farmers; and working to bring broadband to our region. I will continue to advocate for our veterans, ensure direct care workers fair pay, and fight for all educational paths, including the trades.

I remain wholeheartedly committed to public service and look forward to continuing our work for our upstate communities.”