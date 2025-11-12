Advertisement. Advertise with us

Rep. Stefanik Announces Gubernatorial Run

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
SARATOGA

Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump representing the North Country in Congress, announced her long-expected candidacy for governor of New York State on November 7.

“Kathy Hochul is the Worst Governor in America,” Stefanik wrote in a post on X, repeating a nickname she has been using for months now while teasing her candidacy. “Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills. When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families.”

According to her campaign site, Stefanik’s policy priorities include cutting taxes, ending bail reform, ending sanctuary city policies, expanding “school choice,” and lowering “energy and utility costs by expanding energy independence.”

She has already been endorsed by local Republican Assemblymembers Brian Maher, Brian Miller, Robert Smullen, and Chris Tague. Former Governor George Pataki and nine Republican county executives from across the state have also endorsed Stefanik

Though New York Republican Party leaders have already backed Stefanik in the primary, Nassau County’s GOP county executive, Bruce Blakeman, has also been considering running. Blakeman handily won re-election last week.

On the Democratic side, Hochul is facing a primary challenge from the left by Lt. Governor and former Otsego County-area Congressperson Antonio Delgado.

Team Hochul already has their own nickname for the new opponent: “Sellout Stefanik.” In a video released shortly after Stefanik announced her campaign, Hochul’s campaign team portrayed Stefanik as “phenomenal at putting Trump ahead of you,” using several video clips of Stefanik and Trump praising each other.

“I am running for Governor to make New York affordable and safe FOR ALL,” Stefanik said in the X post. “Democrats, Republicans, and Independents will unify to save our state. It’s time to: FIRE HOCHUL. SAVE NEW YORK.”

The last time a Republican won a gubernatorial race in New York was in 2002, with Pataki. In 2022, then-Long Island Congressperson now-EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin received ~47 percent of the vote.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

County Launches New Service for Government Transparency

While ClearGov’s primary purpose is to assist in the budget process, the Clear Plan module is focused on the categorization and publication of strategic plans for municipalities and their governmental departments. As conversations around constructing a new, comprehensive, and operational strategic plan for Otsego County began in recent years, the county board and County Administrator Steve Wilson decided Clear Plan was the most effective and efficient service to go with.…
November 12, 2025

Republicans Accuse SUNY Oneonta Grad Jack Smith of Bias in Trump Investigations

“Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus,” Senator Chuck Grassley said at an October 29 press conference. “Contrary to what [Jack] Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition.”…
November 10, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE