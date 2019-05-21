Polls Open Today On School Budgets, School Board Posts

CLICK HERE TO CHECK

Voters are going to the polls today in all Otsego County (and state) school districts to vote on 2019-20 budgets and elected school board members.

In Oneonta, the polls are open noon-9 p.m. at Foothills. Two incumbents, Jamie Reynolds and Susan Kurkowski, are running unopposed.

In Cooperstown, polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at the high school. Incumbent Marielle Ainsworth and newcomer Wendy Kiuber are running unopposed.

Other highlights include Milford Central School, where five candidates are running for two seats: Jamie Bliss, Dan Lang, Marion Mossman, Ken Stanford and Will Ward. Polls are open 2-8 p.m.

In the Unatego District, voters are deciding whether to allocate $85,000 a year through the annual school vote for the two public libraries. Unadilla Public Library would received $30,000 annually; Otego’s Harris Library, $55,000. Polls are open noon-9 p.m. at the high school. Jay McDermott and Justin Fancher are running for one vacant seat.

