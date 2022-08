Populations Changing in Otsego County

It’s interesting to see how populations have changed in our villages and towns. See below for changes for where you live.

Town of Burlington

2010 Population: 1,140, 2020 Population: 1,045

Percent Change: -8.3% (+95)

Town of Butternuts

2010 Population: 1,786, 2020 Population: 1,665

Percent Change: -6.8% (-121)

Town of Cherry Valley

2010 Population: 1,223, 2020 Population: 1,229

Percent Change: +0.2% (+6)

Village of Cherry Valley

2010 Population: 520, 2020 Population: 467

Percent Change: -10.2% (-53)

Village of Cooperstown

2010 Population: 1,852, 2020 Population: 1,794

Percent Change: -3.1% (-58)

Town of Decatur

2010 Population: 353, 2020 Population: 374

Percent Change: +5.9% (+21)

Town of Edmeston

2010 Population: 1,826, 2020 Population: 1,907

Percent Change: +4.4% (+81)

Town of Exeter

2010 Population: 987, 2020 Population: 845

Percent Change: -14.4% (-142)

Village of Gilbertsville

2010 Population: 399, 2020 Population: 308

Percent Change: -22.8% (-91)

Town of Hartwick

2010 Population: 2,110, 2020 Population: 1,952

Percent Change: -7.5% (-158)

Town of Laurens

2010 Population: 2,424, 2020 Population: 2,311

Percent Change: -4.7% (-113)

Village of Laurens

2010 Population: 263, 2020 Population: 185

Percent Change: -29.7% (-78)

Town of Maryland

2010 Population: 1,897, 2020 Population: 1,760

Percent Change: -7.2% (-137)

Town of Middlefield

2010 Population: 2,114, 2020 Population: 1,882

Percent Change: -11% (-232)

Town of Milford

2010 Population: 3,044, 2020 Population: 2,827

Percent Change: -7.1% (-217)

Village of Milford

2010 Population: 415, 2020 Population: 367,

Percent Change: -11.6% (-48)

Town of Morris

2010 Population: 1,878, 2020 Population: 1,735

Percent Change: -7.6% (-143)

Village of Morris

2010 Population: 583, 2020 Population: 486

Percent Change: -16.6% (-97)

Town of New Lisbon

2010 Population: 1,114, 2020 Population: 1,084

Percent Change: -2.7% (-30)

City of Oneonta

2010 Population: 13,901, 2020 Population: 13,079,

Percent Change: -5.9% (-822)

Town of Oneonta

2010 Population: 5,229, 2020 Population: 5,065

Percent Change: -3.1% (-164)

Town of Otego

2010 Population: 3,115, 2020 Population: 2,756

Percent Change: -11.5% (-359)

Village of Otego

2010 Population: 1,010, 2020 Population: 875

Percent Change: -13.4% (-135)

Town of Pittsfield

2010 Population: 1,366, 2020 Population: -54

Percent Change: -4% (-54)

Town of Plainfield

2010 Population: 915, 2020 Population: 922

Percent Change: +0.8% (+7)

Town of Richfield

2010 Population: 2,388, 2020 Population: 2,065

Percent Change: -13.5% (-323)

Village of Richfield Springs

2010 Population: 1,264, 2020 Population: 1,050

Percent Change: -16.9% (-214)

Town of Roseboom

2010 Population: 711, 2020 Population: 690

Percent Change: -3% (-21)

Town of Springfield

2010 Population: 1,358, 2020 Population: 1,346,

Percent Change: -0.9% (-12)

Town of Unadilla

2010 Population: 4,392, 2020 Population: 4,116

Percent Change: -6.3% (-276)

Village of Unadilla

2010 Population: 1,128, 2020 Population: 1,065

Percent Change: -5.6 (-63)

Town of Westford

2010 Population: 868, 2020 Population: 804

Percent Change: -7.4% (-64)

Town of Worcester

2010 Population: 2,220, 2020 Population: 2,112

Percent Change: -4.9% (-108)