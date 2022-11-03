Positively Stunning

Photo by Mindy Baker

With the guidance of head librarian Mindy Baker, Richfield Springs Public Library has created a Positivity Rock Garden. Thanks to a generous donation of colorful aggregate from Ruby Lake Glass and assistance from students at Richfield Springs Central School, the library’s eye-catching Positivity Rock Garden will inspire and lift the spirits of residents and visitors to the community. The rock garden surrounds a tree on the grounds of the library and the large painted rocks of the garden bear quotes from famous authors and classic novels. Ruby Lake Glass colorful aggregates fill the center of the garden and act not only as a visual treat but as a sensory element, allowing individuals to run their fingers through the rocks to change the colors. Check it out before the snow flies and add your own painted rock to the collection