Postal Service Reopens Davenport Center Office

DAVENPORT CENTER – The U.S. Postal Service is reopening the Davenport Center post office, and is planning a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Monday 11892 Route 23, east of Southside Oneonta.

Since the office shuttered, Davenport Center customers have been served by the Davenport Post Office. The last day for those customers to pick up mail at Davenport is Saturday. All mail will then move to Davenport Center.

The post office will serve 54 boxholders, with room for more, as well as 38 highway contract route customers who will be directed to that post office for oversized or signature-required mail that cannot be delivered directly.

Post office boxholders will find their mail in new post office boxes and will receive new keys to serve the boxes.

Postal officials remind local customers to bring identification as required for the registration process for the post office boxes. Post office box numbers and addresses, including the Davenport Center ZIP Code of 13751, will not change.

Window hours at the Davenport Center Post Office will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

The Post Office Box section will open 24 hours every day. Pickup of oversized or signature-required mail is available during window hours.