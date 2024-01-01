Advertisement. Advertise with us

Postseason Artifacts Now on View at the Hall

COOPERSTOWN—For the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers are world champions.
 
Now, artifacts from the Rangers’ historic run are on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
 
Following the Rangers’ 5-0 win on November 1, the team and players generously donated several artifacts that tell the story of their victory to the Hall of Fame, and those pieces now have a permanent place in Cooperstown.
 
Artifacts donated by the Rangers following Game 5 in Phoenix include: 

  • Cap worn by manager Bruce Bochy; six managers have at least four World Series titles, but only Bochy has accomplished the feat with multiple teams
  • Batting helmet worn by World Series MVP Corey Seager
  • Glove worn by pitcher Josh Sborz, who recorded a save in the final game
  • Batting gloves worn by Evan Carter, who set a record with nine doubles in the postseason
  • Jersey and elbow guard worn by Marcus Semien in Game 5
  • Spikes and cap worn by Game 5 winner Nathan Eovaldi
  • Bat used by Adolis García in Game 1 when he hit the game-winning home run
  • World Series luggage tag used by Will Smith, who became the first player in history to win three straight World Series while playing for three different teams; the Rangers set a record with an 11-0 mark on the road during the postseason 

Additional artifacts from the 2023 Postseason donated by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Hall of Fame include: 

  • Bat used by Ketel Marte in Game 4 when he extended his postseason hitting streak to a record 20 games
  • A headset used by broadcaster Greg Schulte during his final season 

These and other pieces from the 2023 Postseason are featured in the “Autumn Glory” exhibit, which is now open and will be on display through the 2024 Postseason. Entrance to “Autumn Glory” is included with museum admission.

