Presidential Primary Moved To June 28

Presumably, Village Elections

Will Be Delayed 2 More Months

Dear New Yorker:

Every emergency situation is unique. The needs presented are always different. In this case, the unexpected need is for ventilators. Our projections show that we need more ventilators and I will do everything in my power to make sure that we secure these critical supplies.

Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

I’m moving New York’s presidential primary to June 23rd. I’m issuing an Executive Order to move the presidential primary election from April 28 to June 23rd, aligning it with the congressional and legislative primaries in New York. Public health is our number one priority and we will carry out this vital democratic process at a safer date. I will sign an Executive Order making it clear that in no hospital in the state will a woman be forced to be alone when she gives birth. Hospitals will not be able to prevent a woman from having one companion present during childbirth at the hospital because of Coronavirus concerns. No woman should have to labor alone. The state will dedicate specific hospital facilities as COVID-patient only.The state has identified three sites — South Beach Psychiatric Facility in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn — that will provide more than 600 beds specifically for COVID-19 patients. The federal government has approved four new sites for temporary hospitals to be built by the Army Corps of Engineers. The sites — the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx — will add an additional 4,000 beds to the state’s capacity. All non-essential construction must be suspended. Essential construction, for example construction on roads, bridges, transit facilities, homeless shelters and health care facilities, may continue. For more details, see this guidance.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: New Yorkers have found compassionate ways, including running errands on behalf of vulnerable neighbors, to support our community and keep spirits high. Even in tough times, New Yorkers look out for one another.

