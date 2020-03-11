PRICE FOR CVS DROPS $600K At $815K, Realtor Says There’s Interest In Downtown Anchor

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Lamb Realty has just lowered the price for the former CVS at 100 Main St., empty for three years, from $1.4 million to $815,000, according to today’s real-estate section in The Freeman’s Journal & Hometown Oneonta.

“I spoke to the owners,” said Realtor Nancy Angerer. “We discussed it, and looked at other commercial property, looked at the square footage, and made the decision to lower it.”

At the new price, she said, she has potential buyers.

The downtown anchor contains almost 5,000 square feet of retail space and a full basement that might be adaptable for indoor parking. Also, the village zoning code would allow a developer to add apartment units above the retail space.

Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch welcomed the news. “Hopefully,” she said, “we’ll see some movement o that.”

She said Village Hall doesn’t see a role for itself in the site’s redevelopment. With the waste-water treatment plant under construction, the Doubleday Field redo and improvements at Chestnut and Main, staff is maxed out, she said.

“We really aren’t in property ownership,” she said. “Maybe at a different time, it is something we might have worked on.”

The issue was raised at last Thursday’s League of Women Voters’ Meet the Candidates night, when Trustee Joe Membrino, who is running for reelection March 18, was asked about his vision for the building. At $1.4 million, he said, “who’s going to spend that and have a vision.”

Trustee candidate MacGuire Benton said, “It’s overpriced.”

Candidate Mary Margaret Robbins Sohns said, Village Hall “never should have allowed CVS to leave Main Street.” But, she added, “someone may come along and surprise people.”

Angerer said she’d heard about that exchange, but had left the session by that time.