By: Jim Kevlin  10/31/2019  6:56 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeoplePrincesses To Dragons, Coop Parade Has It All

Princesses To Dragons, Coop Parade Has It All

 10/31/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Princesses To Dragons,

Coop Parade Has It All

Expecting rain, the CCS Marching Band dropped out, but a Gecco (John Hodgson) and a travelling witch (Pat Thorpe) were undeterred, leading and cheering on Cooperstown’s annual Halloween Parade from Cooper Park, down Main Street, to the Chamber of Commerce on Chestnut. Heavier rains are expected later this evening, causing Oneonta to cancel its annual event. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

CLICK FOR SLIDE SHOW OF ALL THE FUN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.