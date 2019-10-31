Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Princesses To Dragons, Coop Parade Has It All Princesses To Dragons, Coop Parade Has It All 10/31/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Princesses To Dragons, Coop Parade Has It All Expecting rain, the CCS Marching Band dropped out, but a Gecco (John Hodgson) and a travelling witch (Pat Thorpe) were undeterred, leading and cheering on Cooperstown’s annual Halloween Parade from Cooper Park, down Main Street, to the Chamber of Commerce on Chestnut. Heavier rains are expected later this evening, causing Oneonta to cancel its annual event. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) CLICK FOR SLIDE SHOW OF ALL THE FUN