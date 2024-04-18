Pro-Life, Pro-Healing
COOPERSTOWN—You may have noticed the 3,000 pink and blue flags adorning the front of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cooperstown. April is Abortion Recovery Awareness Month. According to Heartbeat International, 82 percent of women do not know where to go for hope and healing following an abortion. The flags represent the number of children aborted every day, according to a church representative. This demonstration is part of St. Mary’s pro-life ministry. Church officials said the flags will remain up through the end of the month.