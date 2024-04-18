Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo by Tara Barnwell)

Pro-Life, Pro-Healing

COOPERSTOWN—You may have noticed the 3,000 pink and blue flags adorning the front of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cooperstown. April is Abortion Recovery Awareness Month. According to Heartbeat International, 82 percent of women do not know where to go for hope and healing following an abortion. The flags represent the number of children aborted every day, according to a church representative. This demonstration is part of St. Mary’s pro-life ministry. Church officials said the flags will remain up through the end of the month.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Josephine L. Bliss

COOPERSTOWN—Josephine L. Bliss, a lifelong resident of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Her passing was in the presence of family at her home on State Route 28, in the hamlet of Index, just south of the village. She was 85 years old.
Josie, as she was affectionately known by her friends, was born on December 20, 1938, the third of four daughters of Max Gorney and Mary (Peplinski) Gorney. Josie was born on the family farm on County Route 33 near Middlefield Center. She was delivered into this world by midwife Anita Sargeant, who would remain a close family friend and long-time neighbor in Index.…

Nealon: In Response to Shaughnessy

Our collective vision for 27 Market Street is inspired by those ideals, and we’re encouraged that much of the public discourse has been productive. In convening dozens of one-on-one and group meetings, making multiple presentations to the Common Council, and participating in various public forums, we have listened to ideas, shared information, answered questions and concerns, and worked collaboratively with all who have an interest in the project.…