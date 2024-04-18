Pro-Life, Pro-Healing

COOPERSTOWN—Josephine L. Bliss, a lifelong resident of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Her passing was in the presence of family at her home on State Route 28, in the hamlet of Index, just south of the village. She was 85 years old.

Josie, as she was affectionately known by her friends, was born on December 20, 1938, the third of four daughters of Max Gorney and Mary (Peplinski) Gorney. Josie was born on the family farm on County Route 33 near Middlefield Center. She was delivered into this world by midwife Anita Sargeant, who would remain a close family friend and long-time neighbor in Index.…