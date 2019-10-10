Professor Will Read From Novel, ‘Before Che,’ Sign Copies Saturday

ONEONTA – Peter Rutkoff of Cooperstown will be reading from his latest book, “Before Che,” and signing copies 2-4 p.m. this Saturday at the Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St.

The novel depicts survivors of the Lincoln Battalion from the Spanish Civil War becoming involved in Fidel Castro’s Cuban revolution of the 1950s.

Rutkoff, a professor of American Studies at Kenyon College in Ohio, recently has been spending half the year in the Cooperstown area, where he is teaching at the Cooperstown Graduate Program.

His previously books include “Fly Away: the Great African-American Migrations,” and several novels, including “Irish Eyes.”