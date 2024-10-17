Program Provides Opportunity of a Lifetime for Youth Development

COOPERSTOWN—The chance to spend the summer in Cooperstown is every baseball fan’s dream. For college students aspiring to land a once-in-a-lifetime summer experience in the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2025 internship program, the January 31 application deadline is fast approaching.

The 2025 Frank and Peggy Steele Internship Program for Youth Leadership Development will provide students the chance to join the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum team in a summer-long internship, offering meaningful, hands-on training in numerous professional career fields for those who are chosen from the hundreds of applications received in Cooperstown each year. In addition, interns learn and work in the company of baseball’s best-known personalities during the annual Hall of Fame Weekend and Induction Ceremony.

To be considered for the program, students must be enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s degree program at a college or university, having completed at least their sophomore year of studies, or must have just graduated in May of the year of their internship. Intern positions for 2025 will be available in fields such as collections, communications, curatorial, data analyst, development/membership, education, library-Giamatti Research Center, licensing and sales, multimedia, public programs, social media and special events.

All applications must be completed online at baseballhall.org/intern. In order to complete an application, candidates must attach a cover letter and resume to the online application. Only completed applications will be reviewed for acceptance into the program. Applications must be received no later than January 31, 2025.

For full details on the Frank and Peggy Steele Internship Program, visit baseballhall.org/intern.