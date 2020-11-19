By: Jim Kevlin  11/19/2020  6:49 pm
Public Hearing Held On '21 County Budget

 11/19/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

PLAN STAYS BELOW TAX CAP

Public Hearing Held

On ’21 County Budget

County Treasurer Allen Ruffles answers one of only two questions on this evening’s 11-minute public hearing on the 2021 proposed county budget, which – despite the state withholding reimbursements due to the COVID-19 crisis – keeps the tax increase at 1.41 percent, under the state’s 2 percent budget cap. Behind him in the Otsego County Courthouse are, at left, county board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield. At right is county Rep. Andrew Marietta, D-Cooperstown/Town of Otsego.  The total level is projected at $12,315,213, up from $12,144,437.  The total spending plan is $112,197,480.  The county board must now schedule a formal vote to approved the document.  The budget is based on the Ruffles Plan, borrowing at historic low-interest rates, upfronting activities that will still generate state reimbursement, and paying off the low-interest debt over 20 years.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

