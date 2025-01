Racoon Tests Positive for Rabies

TOWN OF LAURENS—A racoon in the Town of Laurens has tested positive for rabies, according to a report released on Friday, January 17 by the Otsego County Department of Health.

According to Department of Health officials, the racoon tested positive on January 17. All persons and animals exposed to the racoon are being treated, officials said.

Rabies is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucus membranes. The public is cautioned to stay away from any stray or wild animals and instruct their children to do so as well.

It is New York State law that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies. Unvaccinated pets in contact with wildlife that is suspected or confirmed to be rabid must be either euthanized or strictly quarantined at the owner’s expense for six months.

All Otsego County residents are encouraged to call the health department at (607) 547-4230 or visit www.otsegocountyny.gov for up-to-date rabies information. Owners of pets and livestock are reminded to have all animals vaccinated for rabies.

Visit the Otsego County rabies informational dashboard for up-to-date statistics at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/811bf16e0871430abf71178278f656f8