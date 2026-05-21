A trailhead sign at Robert V. Riddell State Park advises the public about how to prevent tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease. (Photo by Andrew Bottomley)

Tick Season Arrives; Health Officials Urge Vigilance Outdoors

By HANNA TADESSE

SUNY Institute for Local News

OTSEGO COUNTY

With warmer weather settling into the region, local health officials are warning residents that tick season is already underway—and simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of illness.

According to a recent press release from the New York State Department of Health, the state has averaged more than 17,500 new cases of Lyme disease per year over the last three years. Nearly 19,000 cases were reported in New York State in 2024 alone.

The Otsego County Health Department, along with researchers at Bassett Healthcare Network’s New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health, report a continued increase in tick-borne diseases locally, including Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis.

AMANDA ROOME

(Photo provided)

“We’ve seen a rise in Lyme disease,” said Amanda Roome, a research scientist at NYCAMH, which is a program of Bassett that focuses on agricultural and rural health.

“We’ve [also] seen a pretty big increase in anaplasmosis cases,” Roome said, referring to another tick-borne illness that causes fever and fatigue. If left untreated, anaplasmosis may result in respiratory failure, bleeding problems, organ failure, and even death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials say this upward trend reflects both growing tick populations and earlier seasonal activity. According to Otsego County Health Department Public Health Educator Abigail Mosenthin, ticks can become active as early as March, particularly in damp spring conditions. In Otsego County, activity typically peaks in May and again in early October.

Mosenthin also noted a growing concern about the presence of lone star ticks in the region. The lone star tick is a very aggressive tick that bites humans. The adult female is distinguished by a white dot, or “lone star,” on its back.

These ticks are associated with Alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS, a condition that can trigger a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to red meat.

Roome said the primary vector of concern locally remains the blacklegged tick, commonly known as the deer tick.

“Our biggest enemy is the deer tick,” she explained. “They can carry the pathogens that cause Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis.”

According to the CDC, individuals with babesiosis often do not feel sick, though the infection can lead to hemolytic anemia, which can become serious for individuals who have a weakened immune system or other health issues such as kidney or liver disease.

The state Department of Health reports that, since 2015, an average of 600 babesiosis infections and an average of 1,300 anaplasmosis infections are reported statewide each year. Ticks are also responsible for cases of more rare diseases such as ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Powassan virus disease.

Deer ticks are particularly difficult to detect during their nymph stage, when they may be as small as a poppy seed. Because of their size, bites often go unnoticed until symptoms begin to appear.

Early symptoms of tick-borne diseases can resemble the flu and may include fever, fatigue, muscle aches and joint pain. Roome said Lyme disease and anaplasmosis often present similarly, making early detection challenging.

“Lyme is often called the great imitator,” Roome said. “A lot of people put off diagnosis, so it’s important to watch for symptoms.”

Mosenthin added that residents should also watch for the characteristic “bulls-eye” rash associated with Lyme disease, although not all patients develop it.

With many residents heading outdoors for hiking, yard work and other warm weather activities, local officials and outdoor educators stress that prevention remains the most effective defense.

Mosenthin recommends wearing long sleeves and light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to spot, tucking pants into socks or boots, and performing thorough tick checks after spending time outside.

At SUNY Oneonta, Outdoor Education and Recreation Coordinator Ryan Murphy emphasizes awareness of tick habitats.

“Ticks do not jump or fly. They wait on tall grass, brush, or other plants for a passing human or animal and then crawl or fall on from there,” Murphy said.

Murphy advises avoiding tall grass and staying on marked trails whenever possible. He also encourages careful inspection of areas where ticks are most likely to attach, including along the sock line, waistband, underarms, hair line and behind the ears. Prompt removal, followed by washing the affected area with soap and water, can help reduce the likelihood of disease transmission.

Roome recommends carrying a tick removal kit when spending time outdoors. Fine-point tweezers are the preferred tool, and ticks should be grasped as close to the skin as possible without squeezing their bodies or using bare fingers.

Preventive treatments can offer additional protection. Roome pointed to research showing that applying permethrin insecticide spray to clothing—particularly shoes and socks—can significantly reduce the likelihood of tick bites. Permethrin is EPA-registered and widely available from various retail brands like Repel, OFF!, Coleman and Sawyer.

She also cautioned that pets can inadvertently bring ticks indoors, increasing the risk of exposure.

“The tick can crawl off of your cat, your dog, whatever. And then onto a person,” Roome said. “So, it’s really important to treat your pets as well.”

Simple steps such as using veterinarian-recommended tick treatments and even lint rollers to remove ticks from fur can help limit that risk.

The Otsego County Health Department offers educational presentations on tick-borne diseases and prevention for community groups. Residents interested in scheduling a presentation can call (607) 547-4230.

Officials stress that awareness and preventive action are especially important as outdoor activity increases in the spring and summer months. By taking precautions and recognizing early symptoms, residents can enjoy the season while reducing the risk of tick-borne illness.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.