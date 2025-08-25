A drawing of the proposed “World’s Smallest Holiday Parade Float.” (Photo provided)

RAG Announces Small Arts Grants Awards

ROXBURY—This year, the Roxbury Arts Group has awarded six Small Arts Grants totaling $21,266.00. Administered by RAG since 1986 in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts and the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the Delaware County Arts Grant program supports artists and organizations in Delaware County.

Below is a list of the successful Small Arts Grant applicants and their projects:

The Hancock Community Foundation will present the “World’s Smallest Holiday Parade Float Workshop,” a four-day craft after-school program for 60 students. They will be creating the world’s smallest holiday float, to be entered into the Hancock Holiday Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 6. The workshop series will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Hancock Elementary School November 4-7.

Laurie McIntosh will present “Cultivating Connections: Songwriting Workshops with Story Laurie.” Partnering with South Kortright Central School’s after-school CROP program, McIntosh will collaborate with pre-K through sixth-grade students in October to create original songs, which they will then perform at a public event.

Mihoko Suzuki will partner with Bushel Collective to present “Ciné Sonica: Film Concert Live,” the third installment in a series of film screenings with live music performances to be held on Saturday, November 1 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. This event will be a haunting, Halloween-themed encounter with the 1922 German expressionist masterpiece, “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.” The performances will take place at Bushel Collective, 106 Main Street, Delhi. Tickets will be $20.00 to the general public and $5.00 to children under 18.

Music on the Delaware will present “School Enrichment Workshops,” where Dan Gabel, conductor and trombonist of Gabel Big Band—along with Kimberly Hawkey, vocalist with band and vocal teacher–will go into at least five music classes in several schools and work with individuals as well as choruses and band. The workshops will happen on Wednesday and Thursday, November 12 and 13.

The Round Barn of Halcottsville will present “Harvest of the Arts,” a weekly fall arts series this fall at the Pakatakan Farmers’ Market, offering craft activities and live music for children and adults.

Tri-Town Theatres Teen presented “Teen Theater Camp—Beetlejuice Jr.,” a three week intensive theater camp course culminating in a live performance of “Beetlejuice Jr.”, complete with a full professional orchestra, on August 2.

For more information about the Delaware County Arts Grant program and other services for creatives provided by RAG, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call Creative Opportunities Coordinator Ursula Hudak at (607) 326-7908.