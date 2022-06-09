Raymond Han sale begins June 11

Raymond Han sale begins in Cooperstown on June 11

Accomplished oil painter Raymond Han loved living in Cooperstown, and as a thank-you to the community, the Raymond Han & Paul Kellogg Foundation presents the Raymond Han Sale from Saturday, June 11 through Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily in the ballroom gallery of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street.

The late artist was well known for his work in the genre of photorealism. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1931, he was based in New York City and upstate New York for most of his life. He studied with Willson Young Stamper, Frank Mason, and Robert Beverly Hale; Mr. Han’s work has been exhibited in many notable museums and establishments, many of which holding his work in their permanent collections.

Mr. Han passed away in Cooperstown in 2017.

The sale of his work is open to the public, but patrons must be a current member of the Cooperstown Art Association at the time of purchase. Memberships may be purchased or renewed at the gallery at any time. Membership discounts will not apply; sales will be limited to two artworks per household and the purchaser is responsible for the packing and transportation of the artwork.

The Cooperstown Art Association asks that sold paintings remain on display as long as possible so other viewers may enjoy them during the show.

The Cooperstown Art Association is located at 22 Main Street in the Village Hall. Call 607-547-9777 for more information or visit www.cooperstownart.com.