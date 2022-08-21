Reading, Playwright Talkback

Offered on Consecutive Nights

Fenimore Art Museum will host a reading of The Venetians followed by a talkback with playwright Matt Barbot on Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater. Admission is free with a suggested donation.

A crossover between Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice and The Tragedy of Othello, Barbot’s play uses two classical outsiders — the Moorish general Othello and Jewish moneylender Shylock — to ask questions about immigration, assimilation, national identity, and what acceptance truly means. This project is made possible with the generous support of Art Bridges. Fenimore Art Museum is located at 5798 State Route 80. For more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.