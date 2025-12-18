Reading Recommendations by Annika Murray

Finding the Right Gift Book

During the Christmas season, parents often have a difficult time choosing the right gift for their child. A book is always a great gift for curious children of all ages, but the massive quantities of children’s books in circulation can make that special gift hard to find. Here are my top book series suggestions for this holiday season, to make the search a little easier:

“Wings of Fire” by Tui T. Sutherland. This fantasy series is an excellent choice for kids who love dragons, a classic adventure and close-knit friendships. Join Clay and his friends on a journey through the draconic world of Pyrrhia, which will captivate the heart of any reader.

“Warriors” by Erin Hunter. This series is a long-standing adventure/fiction set which features wildcats who live in clans. It stars aspirational young Firepaw, a very loveable character, who must prove himself to the ThunderClan.

“Percy Jackson” by Rick Riordan. This mythological fantasy tale is engaging for children who are enamored of mythology (particularly Greek gods). Join Percy, a young demigod, as he embarks on a humorous coming-of-age adventure which is a joy to read.

“Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery. This series is a timeless classic for kids who prefer a more pastoral setting. Follow Anne through the charming world of Green Gables and Avonlea in this adorable coming-of-age series.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney. This graphic novel series is great for middle readers and anyone looking for a good laugh this holiday season. The author has just published the 20th book in this series. Follow “wimpy kid” Greg on his hilarious journey through his disastrous middle school years.

These books are an excellent starting point for young readers, but they can be enjoyed by people of all ages. I have curled up with one of these books in front of my fireplace on many a cold winter’s night. I hope the recipients of these books love them as much as I do.

Happy reading and Merry Christmas!

Annika Murray is currently a student at CCS High School. She loves books and her job at the Village Library of Cooperstown.