TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, April 14

Kick Off ‘Village Verses’

Poetry Appreciation Group

POETRY—5 p.m. “Village Verses.” Kickoff event for monthly multi-generational poetry appreciation group. All welcome. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. aviva330@gmail.com

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Table Rock Trails, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic knots and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SLOW FLOW YOGA—5 p.m. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center. Held Tuesdays through 5/19. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Campus, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122163078152749882&set=a.122101419512749882

DISCUSSION—6-8 p.m. “Death Over Drafts: Brewing Conversations Around Death.” Free; registration required. Snacks/beverages available for purchase. Presented by Upper Catskill Natural Burial Association and Shine on Death Doula at the Captain Cook’s Seafood Market, 13 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 386-2422 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/death-over-drafts-tickets-1984073854308?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawQbvyhleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFEd1dhNExQbG00aXVoNmhXc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHoVTlodRjngggHQHZjdsxFI4lB04wDKEzUKazJD3RJoNWsLAjfePiM_9_rH5_aem_PLpJaMqgZX_HrfKp3Kw-Zw#location

TAXES—6-8 p.m. Free Tax Preparation. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

RABIES VACCINATION—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Worcester New Town Barn, Worcester. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

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