Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, April 14

Kick Off ‘Village Verses’
Poetry Appreciation Group

POETRY—5 p.m. “Village Verses.” Kickoff event for monthly multi-generational poetry appreciation group. All welcome. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. aviva330@gmail.com

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Table Rock Trails, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/ 

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic knots and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
                • Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
                • Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SLOW FLOW YOGA—5 p.m. Presented by the SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center. Held Tuesdays through 5/19. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Campus, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122163078152749882&set=a.122101419512749882

DISCUSSION—6-8 p.m. “Death Over Drafts: Brewing Conversations Around Death.” Free; registration required. Snacks/beverages available for purchase. Presented by Upper Catskill Natural Burial Association and Shine on Death Doula at the Captain Cook’s Seafood Market, 13 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 386-2422 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/death-over-drafts-tickets-1984073854308?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawQbvyhleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFEd1dhNExQbG00aXVoNmhXc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHoVTlodRjngggHQHZjdsxFI4lB04wDKEzUKazJD3RJoNWsLAjfePiM_9_rH5_aem_PLpJaMqgZX_HrfKp3Kw-Zw#location

TAXES—6-8 p.m. Free Tax Preparation. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta.(607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

RABIES VACCINATION—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Worcester New Town Barn, Worcester. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 04-13-26

GARDENING—6:30 p.m. “Magical Herbs of Spring and Summer.” Presented by Gert Coleman, Master Gardener with the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Get tips on growing and using tender spring herbs. All welcome. Presented by the Oneonta Garden Club at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. lauriezimniewicz@gmail.com…
April 12, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 04-12-26

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. Dog Appreciation Month Bingo! Minimum food purchase required. Win prizes and raffles. Brew U, 99 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1387159766410092/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D…
April 11, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 04-11-26

FERAL FEST—1-6 p.m. Live entertainment, finger foods, wine/beer/spirit tastings and more. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Feral TNR Otsego. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1884020765839306/?active_tab=about…
April 10, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE