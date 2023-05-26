By:  05/26/2023  2:19 pm
Erica Collier of Cooperstown and John Collier of Richmondville race in the Mixed CC Endurance class of the 2018 General Clinton Canoe Regatta. (Photo by Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)

Regatta to Feature Three Days of Programming

BAINBRIDGE—The General Clinton Canoe Regatta will feature a full weekend, May 26-28, of programming and activities. Parking is free on Friday and costs $10.00 on Saturday and Sunday. The flea market and craft area are open all weekend. Carnival rides are open 5-10 p.m. on Friday and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Events begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with the National Anthem and youth races starting in Sidney. The Generation Gap races begin at 6 p.m., as does the Taste of the Regatta sampling event and live music. Saturday will feature a wrestling tournament at 9 a.m., a garden tractor pull at 11 a.m., sprint races, grand prix relay and scout races, a chair auction, a hot air balloon walk and rides, standup comedy, and a talent show.

The main 70-mile race begins in Cooperstown at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Other events begin farther downstream later in the morning. The General Clinton Park finish line area opens at 11 a.m. Sunday also features a music festival and cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. and trophy presentation at 4 p.m.

