Regatta to Feature Three Days of Programming

Erica Collier of Cooperstown and John Collier of Richmondville race in the Mixed CC Endurance class of the 2018 General Clinton Canoe Regatta. (Photo by Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)

BAINBRIDGE—The General Clinton Canoe Regatta will feature a full weekend, May 26-28, of programming and activities. Parking is free on Friday and costs $10.00 on Saturday and Sunday. The flea market and craft area are open all weekend. Carnival rides are open 5-10 p.m. on Friday and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Events begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with the National Anthem and youth races starting in Sidney. The Generation Gap races begin at 6 p.m., as does the Taste of the Regatta sampling event and live music. Saturday will feature a wrestling tournament at 9 a.m., a garden tractor pull at 11 a.m., sprint races, grand prix relay and scout races, a chair auction, a hot air balloon walk and rides, standup comedy, and a talent show.

The main 70-mile race begins in Cooperstown at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Other events begin farther downstream later in the morning. The General Clinton Park finish line area opens at 11 a.m. Sunday also features a music festival and cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. and trophy presentation at 4 p.m.