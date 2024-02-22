Nyarah Garver spells her championship word, “disaffected,” in the tenth round of the Regional Spelling Bee as runner-up Brady Barnes from Afton Central School looks on. (Photo provided)

Regional Spelling Bee Winner Headed to National Competition

ONEONTA—The 22nd Annual Regional Spelling Bee was held on Saturday, February 3 in the Goodrich Theater at SUNY Oneonta. Twenty-six students from 14 school districts competed in this year’s regional event, having won earlier at their schools’ respective local spelling bees.

Nyarah Garver, a 7th-grade student in Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School, correctly spelled “disaffected” in the tenth round and was declared the winner of this year’s regional competition.

The victory earns Garver the chance to travel to National Harbor, Maryland in late May to compete against more than 200 other spellers from around the country and the world at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“Bee Week,” as it’s called, is a week-long experience for the students and their families that includes special events, educational workshops, excursions into Washington, D.C., and three days of nationally-televised spelling competition.

Mary Dugan, a former competitor in the spelling bee competitions, was the Master of Ceremonies for Saturday’s event. Dr. Catherine Huber, district superintendent Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES, and Valerie Secor, publisher of “The Daily Star,” gave remarks and presented the students with their awards. Dr. Paul French was the pronouncer, carefully enunciating, defining and demonstrating usage of the word for each student. Judges were Julia Suarez Hayes and Frank Oliver, and Bob Avery served as word recorder.

Many teachers and families of the spellers attended the event at the Goodrich Theater, according to a release, and it was also livestreamed by Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES.

Afterward, students posed for pictures with each other and visited with their supporters. According to Martha Ryan, DCMO enrichment coordinator and Regional Spelling Bee coordinator, “The spelling bee is much more than just spelling words. These remarkable students improved their vocabulary and tested their public speaking skills. Today we contributed to workforce development.”

The students who participated in Saturday’s Regional Spelling Bee were Brady Barnes and Timothy Barnett from Afton Central School, Kaitlyn Krester from Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, Zoletta Palmer and Nikka DeLa Cuesta from Cooperstown Central School, Brianna Riley and Kenley Dye from Edmeston Central School, Mason Kiser from Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School, Avyn Graham and Layla Bellinger from Gilboa-Conesville Central School, Mackenzie Hubbell and Naomi Delpratt from Margaretville Central School, Kendall Gould and Rowan Schoellig from Morris Central School, Nora Cooper and Mason Moharamali from Oneonta City Schools, Michaela Tucker and Aubrey Swartz from Roxbury Central School, Molly Snyder and Emily Snyder from Stamford Central School, Brianna BigBack and Brynn Moody from South Kortright Central School, Nyarah Garver and Krishna Dutt from Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School, and Noah Fyfe and Logan Gates from Worcester Central School.