Registration Now Underway for Lyn Edinger Memorial Tourney

COOPERSTOWN—Prizes valued at more than $1,000.00 are being offered at this year’s Lyn Edinger Memorial Golf Tournament, scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at the Meadow Links Golf Course.

The tournament is the primary fundraiser for the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation, a charitable, tax deductible organization, officials said in a press release on Monday, May 18.

Funds from the tournament support community programs including the Friends of the Village Library, Bassett Healthcare Network’s School-Based Health Services, and scholarships including the Michael Mayne Scholarship at ONC BOCES and the Catherine Davis Black Scholarship at Cooperstown Central School.

Tee time is 1 p.m., with teams competing in a captain and crew format on the 18-hole course located at 476 County Highway 27, Richfield Springs.

The entry fee of $60.00 per person includes cart and greens fees plus food and beverages at the Picnic at the Pavilion, which will include an auction and awards ceremony following play.

Cash and gift certificate prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places as well as for “Closest to the Pin” and the Putting Contest. A special $500.00 “Hole in One” prize has been provided by Price Chopper.

According to the press release, individuals and businesses are welcome to sponsor a hole on the course for $100.00 or make a donation to the auction. Hole sponsors will have their name featured on the hole of their choice and will be recognized, along with auction donors, at the awards ceremony and in tournament advertising.

For more information on the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation or to sign up for the golf tournament, contact Gary Kuch at (607) 547 5646 or cooperstownrotaryfoundation@gmail.com.