Regular Operations at Southern Transfer Station Resume May 19

ONEONTA—Otsego County Waste Management and Recycling Coordinator Kyle King announced on Friday, May 16 that the Southern Transfer Station in Oneonta will resume normal operations on Monday, May 19, which includes acceptance of all scaled municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris. The Southern Transfer Station is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while we repaired the MSW building due to storm damage,” King wrote in a press release.

The Northern Transfer Station in Cooperstown will resume normal operating hours on Monday, May 19 as well, which are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.