Town of Hartwick Preps for Annual Collection Event

HARTWICK—The Town of Hartwick’s popular Clean Sweep event will take place on Saturday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Drive. The 17th annual Clean Sweep will allow town residents to dispose of old household furniture, yard trash, scrap metal, old tires, mattresses and box springs.

According to a press release, as with past Clean Sweep events, televisions and other forms of electronics such as computers will not be accepted. Electronic items can, however, be taken to the Southern or Northern transfer stations, where they are collected free of charge year-round. Other items that will not be accepted are green waste, hazardous waste and household garbage, officials said.

Among the items that will be accepted at this year’s Clean Sweep are:

  • For the first time, there will be a collection of sneakers and athletic shoes. Residents of Hartwick can bring old sneakers to a designated station.
  • Mattresses and box springs can be disposed of at a charge of $40.00 per item.  
  • Up to four passenger tires can be dropped off free of charge. Beyond the four initial tires, there will be a variable fee starting at $3.00, based on the size of each tire.
  • Appliances with Freon, such as dehumidifiers, AC units, refrigerators and freezers, can be disposed of at a fee of $20.00 per unit.
  • Scrap metal collection will include lawn mowers, lawn chairs, barbecue grills, metal fencing, aluminum flashing, metal bed frames and microwaves. (Note: Scrap metal can be dropped off year-round, as well.)
  • Glass items will also be accepted.

Town residents who are interested in having items picked up at their homes should call Martha Clarvoe at (607) 434-2946 and leave the following information: name, address, phone number, pick-up time, and description of items. Residents should be at home at the time of pick-up.  

Hartwick is also seeking volunteers to assist with Clean Sweep. Those who would like lend a hand this year are asked to contact Hartwick Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez at (607) 386-9769 or clerk@hartwickny.gov.

Clean Sweep will also accept donations for its yard sale. Yard sale income will help offset the cost of expenses incurred by the event, officials said. Contact Town Councilmember Bruce Markusen at (607) 547-8070 or bmarkusen@hartwickny.gov to learn more.

