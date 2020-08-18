By: Jim Kevlin  08/18/2020  12:52 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleRenovations Near Completion At Cooperstown’s NY Pizzeria

Renovations Near Completion At Cooperstown’s NY Pizzeria

 08/18/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Renovations Near Completion

At Cooperstown’s NY Pizzeria

Webster Paving’s Stan Nepa, West Oneonta, drives the paver as the parking lot is completed today at Cooperstown’s New York Pizzeria, which has been under renovations for the past two months. Nepa is assisted by Jeff Baran, left, of Morris, and Chris Dixon of South New Berlin. Since buying the pizzeria a decade ago, owner Joe Vezza has opened Bocca Osteria, an Italian restaurant, and Upstate Bar & Grill just down Route 28 leading into the village. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code