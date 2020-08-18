Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Renovations Near Completion At Cooperstown’s NY Pizzeria Renovations Near Completion At Cooperstown’s NY Pizzeria 08/18/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Renovations Near Completion At Cooperstown’s NY Pizzeria Webster Paving’s Stan Nepa, West Oneonta, drives the paver as the parking lot is completed today at Cooperstown’s New York Pizzeria, which has been under renovations for the past two months. Nepa is assisted by Jeff Baran, left, of Morris, and Chris Dixon of South New Berlin. Since buying the pizzeria a decade ago, owner Joe Vezza has opened Bocca Osteria, an Italian restaurant, and Upstate Bar & Grill just down Route 28 leading into the village. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)