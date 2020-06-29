Rescheduled From Saturday, RSCS Grads Greeted By Sun

Valedictorian Isabella Hudziak, above, addresses her fellow Class of 2020 graduates this evening at the Richfield Springs Central School 2020 Com- mencement. A scholar, Isabella is also class vice president, a Clark Scholarship winner and a cheerleader. Inset at right is Salutatorian Jayce Horender, who plans to study education this fall at SUNY Oswego. At left, Haley Sheldrick’s sisters – from left, Emma, Stephanie and Kelly – cheer on their graduate. Stephanie hold Lila Havens, 18 months. With their graduation delayed from Saturday due to heavy rainfall, the grads received a reprieve this evening, although storm clouds threatened from the east. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)