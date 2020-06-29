CLICK HERE FOR RICHFIELD GRADUATES
Rescheduled From Saturday,
RSCS Grads Greeted By Sun
Valedictorian Isabella Hudziak, above, addresses her fellow Class of 2020 graduates this evening at the Richfield Springs Central School 2020 Com- mencement. A scholar, Isabella is also class vice president, a Clark Scholarship winner and a cheerleader. Inset at right is Salutatorian Jayce Horender, who plans to study education this fall at SUNY Oswego. At left, Haley Sheldrick’s sisters – from left, Emma, Stephanie and Kelly – cheer on their graduate. Stephanie hold Lila Havens, 18 months. With their graduation delayed from Saturday due to heavy rainfall, the grads received a reprieve this evening, although storm clouds threatened from the east. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)