Resident Input Sought for County Microtransit Study

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County residents are invited to participate in a microtransit study to explore the expansion of county-wide public transportation services, according to a press release issued on Friday, March 28 by the county’s Planning and Solid Waste Department.

The proposed microtransit services are a way to supplement fixed route service with smaller, zero-emission vehicles in places where conventional transit routes are less feasible, officials said.

“Some microtransit services may offer greater frequency of service or increased on-demand service, and generally serve smaller geographic areas than typical public transit,” the release reads.

On March 11, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced that $2.9 million has been awarded to 29 community-led projects to enhance planning for shared electric transportation solutions in New York.

According to NYSERDA, “Through the state’s $32 million Clean Mobility Program, awarded project teams will conduct feasibility studies that explore the launch or expansion of community transportation connections through shared mobility services, such as zero-emission micro mobility, shuttles, and ridesharing, that solve local transportation needs and help reduce emissions across the state, including in underserved communities.”

The Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste Department is working with transportation consultants at TYLin to study the county’s physical and social geography in order to identify gaps in Otsego County’s existing public transit systems that are suitable for microtransit service. TYLin is a global engineering and advisory firm that plans and designs infrastructure solutions that connect and elevate communities, according to the website.

The public is invited to participate in this process by completing a survey at https://tinyurl.com/microtransitsurvey. Those who wish to take the survey on paper may reach out to Planner Nicole Rahn at rahnn@otsegocountyny.gov for a printed copy.

The study is expected to be completed this summer.