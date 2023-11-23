Morris area residents gather at the Morris firehouse on November 20 to discuss actions to be taken regarding the closing of the Morris branch of Community Bank NA, scheduled for January 19, 2024. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Residents Consider Actions in Response to Bank’s Closing

By TERESA WINCHESTER

MORRIS

On Monday evening, approximately 40 people attended a meeting organized by the Butternut Valley Alliance and billed as “an open forum for all members of the Village of Morris and our surrounding areas.” The purpose of the meeting, held at the Morris firehouse, was to receive input regarding the closing of the Morris branch of Community Bank NA, scheduled for January 19, 2024, as well as to develop strategies for either keeping the bank open or identifying alternatives. The meeting was accessible to the greater public through Zoom.

“We had over 50 folks attending via Zoom and participating in chat discussion,” said BVA Vice-chair Maggie Brenner.

Peter Martin, BVA board member, community organizer and co-owner of Sunburst Reflections on Main Street in Morris, opened the meeting by quoting from the bank’s website, which states: “For more than 150 years, we’ve put our customers first. It’s how we do business and it’s what sets us apart. Our people genuinely care about their neighbors, and that shapes every decision we make, from supporting local causes to helping businesses and families succeed.”

Martin then expressed his own feelings about the relationship between the bank and the community it serves.

“Our money supports its (the bank’s) causes. Towns like Morris, Butternuts, and New Lisbon depend on a brick-and-mortar bank for service. The bank should make customers more important than the bottom line,” he said.

Those present had questions about the legality of a rumored stipulation that the bank building cannot be sold to another bank or to a buyer who would then sell to another bank. Ed Lentz, BVA chair, who is also an attorney, stated that it is legal to restrict the use of property after a sale.

One attendee suggested that since Community Bank is a publicly traded company, BVA might consider sending a representative to a bank board meeting to point out the conflict between the bank’s action and its stated values. Another suggested the formation of a local credit union to fill the void left by Community Bank’s departure.

The possibility of seeking help from elected officials was also raised. One attendee reported to have contacted state Senator Peter Oberacker’s office and was told “he couldn’t do a thing.” It was then suggested that pressure continue to be applied to Oberacker’s office and that other elected officials in the area—state Assemblymen Joe Angelino, Brian Miller, and Brian Maher, as well as Otsego County representatives Jerry Madsen, Margaret Kennedy, and Daniel Wilber, also be contacted.

MacGuire Benton, who recently ran for Otsego County clerk, losing to Deputy Clerk Jennifer Basile, offered his efforts as a community organizer and suggested door-to-door petitions and letters to the editor as actions to take.

BVA board member Glen Noto said that the BVA had contacted the bank by letter and by telephone requesting a meeting with bank decision makers. As of Monday’s meeting, no response had been received. Emily Boss, manager of the Morris branch, had been instructed by bank authorities not to attend the meeting, BVA officials said.

A petition requesting that the bank remain open—distributed by Alison Boss and signed by more than 250 people—was handed over to the BVA. The petition had been placed in local venues, including the Gatehouse Coffee Shop, Sunburst Reflections and the U.S. Post Office.

At the meeting, BVA made its own petition available. It stated, “If Community Bank proceeds with its plan to close the Morris branch, I commit to closing my account.” Twenty-one attendees signed the petition, according to Martin.

BVA also devised a sample letter for people to use as a template, should they care to write the bank about its closing. The sample letter may be obtained by e-mailing info@butternutvalleyalliance.org.

Impacts of the bank’s closing were also discussed. It was noted that the towns of Morris, Butternuts and New Lisbon do their banking at Community Bank and that town clerks and town courts will be most impacted because state law requires that these officers deposit monies received within one business day. After January 19, the nearest Community Bank will be its branch bank, 14 miles from the Morris branch, at 434 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

“Morris Central School moved all its money into Community Bank,” said Matt Sheldon, noting that the school’s accounts amounted to “$3 or 4 million.”

Before adjourning, volunteers were sought to be part of a “formal, organized group committed to taking action.” Stepping up to the challenge were Maggie Brenner, Jim Tremlett and MacGuire Benton. Other volunteers will be solicited through an e-mail communication. The task force will meet on November 27 at 7 p.m. at a venue yet to be determined. Anyone interested in joining the working group may contact Maggie Brenner at brenner_maggie@yahoo.com.